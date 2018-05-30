Summer Art Camp coming soon

Do you know a creative kid? The Adams County Arts Council is scheduling youngsters ages 9 through 15 for classes at the Summer Art Camp, July 16 – 20, at the West Union

Elementary School. Pick up an application at the four county libraries, or call (937) 544-2604 to request an application for your young artist.

Local artists are teaching classes in Creative Writing and Silk Screening (limit 4 students with ages 12 to 15 in both of these classes); Painting; Drawing; Sculpture. These five classes will meet from 9 a.m.- noon. The Music/Drama class will meet from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students in this class need to bring their sack lunch for noonbreak. An Art Appreciation time completes the daily classes for all students.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity for furthering your child’s artistic talents. Their art, writing, and music/drama will be on display on Friday, July 20 at 11 a.m.when family and friends are invited to the program/reception that culminates this year’s Art Camp.