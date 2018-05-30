Senior Profile: Madison Siders

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Madison Siders
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Slade and Donna Siders
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All of the memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Injuries
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting a black eye at the VA
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
NF
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
London
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Megamind”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Law and Order
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my nephews
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Halsey
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and double major in Psychology and English