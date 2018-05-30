Senior Profile: Madison Siders

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Madison Siders

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Slade and Donna Siders

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All of the memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Injuries

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting a black eye at the VA

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

NF

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

London

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Megamind”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Law and Order

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my nephews

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Halsey

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and double major in Psychology and English