Senior Profile: Madison Siders

May 30, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Madison Siders

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Slade and Donna Siders

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All of the memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Injuries

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting a black eye at the VA

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
NF

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
London

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Megamind”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Law and Order

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my nephews
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Halsey

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and double major in Psychology and English