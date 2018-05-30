Ethel L Evans

Ethel Louise Evans, 97 years, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Clinton Memorial Hospital, in Wilmington, Ohio.

Ethel was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 4, 1920, the daughter of the late Orly and Agnes (Colvin) Hilterbran.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Evans, who passed away in 1986. Ethel was also preceded in death by two daughters, Margie Pennington and Ruth Ann Ellington, as well as two grandchildren. Ethel is survived by two daughters, Judy Davis, of Lynchburg; and Rita Mullins, of Sabina. Ethel leaves behind a brother and two sisters. Ethel will be sorely missed by her nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Greg Roberts.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the graveside services, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Ethel’s name to Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

