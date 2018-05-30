Adams County Arts Council presents ‘Magic Matinee’

On Sunday, June 10, the Adams County Arts Council will proudly present “Magic Matinee”, a magic show featuring the sleight of hand of Dr. John Curra. This special show will be held at Studio 101 at 101 N. Cross Street in West Union, beginning at 1 p.m.

Dr. Curra is a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 198, based out of Lexington, Ky. He will bring his special brand of comedy magic to the county, performing routines with silks, coins, balls, rings, as well as many other props.

Dr. Curra has been preforming magic for over 50 years and his day job as a college professor has given him the opportunity to perform in front of young audiences every day. He considers himself a “comedy magician” which means he enjoys hearing the laughter from the audience as much as the gasps of surprise.

Seating will be limited for this show, and tickets are $5. Please contact Bonnie Harover at (937) 544-2711 for reservations.