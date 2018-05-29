Lady Devils host three-day Volleyball Camp

On May 14, 15, and 16, North Adams High School hosted a youth volleyball camp. The camp was conducted by Coach Katie Ragan, Coach Eric Toole, and the NAHS high school volleyball players (Christin Young, Emma Geeslin, Abbi Stacy, Cortney Brown, Desiree Ison, Skylar Johnson, Sydney Collett, Wylie Shipley, DeLaney Harper, Marah Call, Sierra Kendall, Myla Toole, Samara Myers, Jadyn Wright, Lizzie Gill, Chelsy Conley, and Addisyn Werner).

Twenty-one girls currently in grades 4-7 attended the camp. The campers were:: Kensley Mathias, Natalie Ragan, Paige Evans, Halena Colvdill, Danielle Ison, Lillie Singleton, Leah Lamb, Kirsten Campbell, Daisy Holt, Kendall Sullivan, Karah McKinney, Karie Osman, Brea Stout, Karlie Kennedy, Olivia Wright, Ryleigh Collett, Jaylynn Collett, Riley Richey, Liberty Meyer, Reece Meyers, and Keetyn Hupp. The camp included instruction, fun games, and competitions.