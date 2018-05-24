Williams charged with murder, tampering with evidence

Bonds set at $285,000 –

An Adams County man will face charges of murder and tampering with evidence after being arraigned in Judge Alan Foster’s County Court Thursday morning, May 24.

Jesse Williams, 20, of Peebles is charged with allegedly shooting and killing a 17 year-old minor on Tuesday, May 22.

Appearing without benefit of counsel, Williams requested a court-appointed attorney.

Advising Williams not to speak without representation, Judge Foster said the court would appoint a state-attorney to represent him.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m., however the Grand Jury is scheduled to convene Tuesday, May 29 and could possibly choose to indict Williams at that time.

Judge Foster said the preliminary hearing would be canceled if the Grand Jury returned with an indictment.

Judge Foster also granted Prosecutor David Kelley’s request and set bond at $250,000 for the murder charge, and $35,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, authorities were called to the murder scene at 2454 Measley Ridge Road in Peebles at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning

“It was called in as a head injury,” Rogers said, “But when the deputy arrived on the scene he discovered the victim with a gun shot wound to the head,”

Rogers said the shooting allegedly occurred as a result of an argument between Williams and the minor.

Williams is currently being held in the Adams County Jail.