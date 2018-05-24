Ronald A Schoonover, 69 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at his residence.

Ronald was born in Waynesville, Ohio, on January 12, 1949, the son of the late George Schoonover and Dorothy Yoak Schoonover.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schoonover. He is survived by his son, Kevin Schoonover, of West Union; as well as three brothers, James Schoonover, of Waynesville; Charles Schoonover, of Peebles; and David Schoonover, of Virginia; and two sisters, Betty Anderson, and Bonnie Blackwell, both of Hillsboro. Ronald also leaves behind two grandsons.

According to Ronald’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.