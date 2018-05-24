Clarence D Campbell

Clarence D “Tootie” Campbell, 72, of Manchester, Ohio died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe. He was born on December 7, 1945 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Rosco and Edith (Hestler) Campbell.

He was a farmer, a carpenter, and known as a “Jack of all trades”. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Paul “Boogie” Campbell. He is survived by many family members and friends.

A Burial service will be held, for those interested in attending, 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 26 at the Bethel Cemetery. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.