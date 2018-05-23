Lester E Conrad

Lester Eugene Conrad age 90 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 22, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Conrad was born August 15, 1927 in West Union, Ohio to the late Lester S. & Phyllis (Davis) Conrad. Survivors include his companion Ellen Clifford of West Union, OH; two daughters Lisa Cox & Tim of West Union, OH; and Michelle Wood & Bee of West Union, OH; three grandchildren Morgan, Austin and Noah. A Military graveside service provided by the Adams County Honor Guard will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 12:30 P.M. at the West Union Cemetery with Bill Meyers officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to Noon at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home the day of the service. Memorials can be made to the family of Lester Eugene Conrad. Family and friends can sign Mr. Conrad’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com