According to the website of the Adams County Sheriff, 20-year old Jesse Williams of Peebles has been arrested and booked today on murder. The incident occurred on Measley Ridge Road in Peebles early Tuesday morning, though the victim had not been identified at this time. Williams will be arraigned on Wednesday in Adams County Court, though as of noon, that arraignment had not taken place.

