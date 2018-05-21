James R Williams, 73 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his residence.

Jim Bo was born in Seaman, Ohio, on September 8, 1944, the son of the late Donald and Mary (Katy) McCormick Williams. He worked as an electrician for DP&L. Jim Bo belonged to the Sons of the American Legion, Manchester Post #8287, and he was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

Jim Bo was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Beverly Harover Williams, who passed away on May 28, 2007. Jim Bo leaves behind two sons, Michael (Donna) Williams, of Seaman; and Mark (Jordan) Williams, of West Union; and a daughter, Penny (Randy) Tolle, of Winchester. He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Ralph Williams, of Cincinnati. Jim Bo will be missed by his many friends, as well as his nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018, at the funeral home in Seaman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, C/O the Scioto Foundation, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.