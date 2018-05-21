Billy R. Tucker, age 84, of Milford, Ohio and previously of Manchester, Ohio died at his home on May 19, 2018. Billy was born on June 12, 1933 the son of the late Forest “Bud” and Verda (Tomlin) Tucker. Following high school, Billy was an electrician for the school system in Milford, Ohio where he later retired from. He also spent four years in the Navy from 1952 to 1956.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Koffman) Tucker; his daughter, Cindy Corbett of Milford; and his granddaughter, Kristen Corbett of North Canton, Ohio.

No services for Billy will be held at this time.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.