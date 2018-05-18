Senior Profile: Colt Shumaker

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Colt Shumaker

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Scott and Peggy Shumaker

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All of my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Feeling like I let the team down

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the state
tournament in golf twice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Shinedown

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Glory Road”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Dukes of Hazzard

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cracker Barrel

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody at all

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to Mount St, Joseph to play golf and then join the USAF Pararescue team