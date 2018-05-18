Senior Profile: Colt Shumaker

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Colt Shumaker

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Scott and Peggy Shumaker

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All of my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Feeling like I let the team down

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the state

tournament in golf twice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Shinedown

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Glory Road”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Dukes of Hazzard

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Cracker Barrel

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Nobody at all

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to Mount St, Joseph to play golf and then join the USAF Pararescue team