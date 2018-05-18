Runnin’, jumpin, and throwin’: SHAC Track

Peebles girls grab second place finish in overall standings –

By Mark Carpenter –

Bragging rights in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference were on the line on Friday, May 11 as the track teams from the SHAC gathered at Manchester High School for the conference’s annual track meet. The competition in all the events was fierce and determined and when the final scores were tallied, the Eastern Brown girls and the Fairfield boys were crowned as the team champions.

In the team standings, Peebles grabbed a second place finish on the girls’ side, while the West Union boys finished third. The Adams County schools produced a number of SHAC champions, including Peebles freshman Lilly Gray, Peebles junior Jenny Seas, Peebles sophomore Kierra Stone, the West Union girls 4 x 100 relay team, the Peebles girls 4 x 200 relay team and 4 x 400 relay team, West Union junior Conner Campbell, North Adams senior Dylan Ison, Peebles senior Matt Seas, and Peebles senior Kalub Smith.

“Overall, I was very pleased with the performances of my teams,” said Peebles head track coach Tyler Wilson. “The boys placing fourth was respectable and I am disappointed that the girls didn’t win it all, only losing by six total points. Matt and Jenny Seas are always a big bonus for our teams and Kalub Smith really stepped up tonight.”

“Our girls’ relay teams really looked good with the 4 x 200 squad setting a new school record, which should give them some real confidence going into districts. Kierra Stone and Lilly Gray were great, all of the kids ran hard, and I am very proud. Our mindset going forward is to see how many athletes we can move on in the tournament and I like our chances in several events. We have a competitive district but I think we will do well.”

The SHAC meet got off to a good start for the Peebles girls when Newkirk took second place in the High Jump, clearing the bar at 4’8”. Also in field events, North Adam senior Sydney Kendall pulled off a third place finish in the Girls Long Jump (14’9”).

On the track in the Girls 100 Meter Dash, Peebles’ Jacey Justice, West Union’s Molly Fuller, and North Adams’ Charlee Louden placed third through fifth respectively. Peebles’ Gray was third in the 200 Meter Dash, then came back to win the 400 Meter Dash (1:00.93), with Louden second (1:05.77).

As she has for her entire high school career, Peebles’ Jenny Seas took the top spot in the 800 Meter Run (2:23.60), with West Union’s Anna Shupert second (2:35.16). Seas took the 1600 Meter Run in a time of 5:24.11 and made it the trifecta by breezing to the 3200 Meter title with a time of 12:13.96.

Peebles’ Stone was the champion of the 300 Meter Hurdles (49.54), and in a heated battle the West Union 4 x 100 relay team of Anna Shupert, Shaina Trotter, Alexia Mason, and Molly Fuller again broke their own school record (52.83) and edged out the Peebles quartet of Justice, Breauna Shoemaker, Alisan Behr, and Newkirk (53.25). The Peebles foursome of Justice, Behr, Gray, and Stone took the top spot in the 4 x 200 relay (1:51.52) and the Lady Indians continued their relay success with a win in the 4 x 400 relay (Stone, Justice, Gray, and Lexington Shiveley-4:23.30).

In boys’ competition, It was North Adams’ Ison again taking two field events for the Devils, winning the High Jump (5’10”) and the Long Jump (20’10”).

On the track, West Union’s Campbell roared to a win in the 100 Meter Dash in a time of 11.62, while Ison took his third SHAC crown by winning the 200 Meter Dash (23.45). He also placed second in the 400 Meter Dash (52,44), with Campbell third (53.88), and West Union’s Colt Parker fourth (54.47).

In the distance events, Matt Seas was third in the 800 Meter Run (2:10.54) with Manchester senior Ethan Pennywitt fifth (2:11.21). Seas came back to win the 1600 Meters (4:34.80), with Pennywitt again fifth (4:54.50). In the grueling 3200 Meters, West Union’s Adam Fulton was fourth (11:37.98) and Manchester’s Declan Huron fifth (12:06.18).

West Union’s Cole May placed second in both the 110 Meter Hurdles (17.84) and the 300 Meter Hurdles (44.39), while Peebles’ Kalub Smith was taking first in the 300 Hurdles (44.12). The Peebles 4 x 400 Meter boys squad (Smith, Corey Baldridge, Kyle Lightner, and Levi Skinner) finished in second place (3:44.05).

West Union head coach Jason Little was happy with how his squads handle the tough competition of the SHAC.

“I was proud of all our athletes,” said Little. “The SHAC is loaded with talent this year so every team had their hands full. This year’s WUHS team is very talented and our kids can excel in several events. I appreciate the help of coaches Katie Renchen and Buddy Niece, who have been instrumental in our success.”

“Our girls team has been banged up all season, so the middle of the pack finish in the SHAC wasn’t so bad. Our boys team had their highest finish since 2003. Conner Campbell has been running extremely well and Cole May improved his time in both hurdle events.”

Now, the focus of all the local track teams moves towards the district competitions and hopefully beyond. The Division III district meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16 and Saturday, May 19 at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

All of the first place finishers at last Friday’s SHAC Meet earned All-Conference honors and will be recognized at the Spring Awards ceremony on May 21 at Peebles High School.

SHAC Final Team Standings:

Girls- Eastern Brown 142, Peebles 136, Fairfield 115.5, Lynchburg 63, Fayetteville 41, West Union 39.5, North Adams 37, Whiteoak 33, Manchester 11

Boys- Fairfield 151, Whiteoak 86, West Union 82, Peebles 68.5, Eastern Brown 66.5, North Adams 50, Lynchburg 43, Ripley 33, Fayetteville 22, Manchester 18