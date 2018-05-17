North Adams’ Shumaker will hit the links for Mount St. Joseph

Green Devils senior signs with MSJ in May 9 ceremony at NAHS –

By Mark Carpenter –

The success stories for Adams County athletes continue to grow, as another student/athlete has made the decision to continue his athletic and academic careers at the next level. In a singing ceremony held at North Adams High School on May 9, Devils senior Colt Shumaker made it official. This fall, he will become a member of the men’s golf team at Mount St. Joseph University.

For the past two years, Shumaker has been one of the integral parts of the North Adams golf program, coached by Ammon Mitchell, that has made back-to-back trips to the OHSAA Division III state golf tournament.

“Colt has been a big part of our golf team, “Coach Mitchell told The Defender at the signing ceremony. “He was a huge part of our back-to-back state trips, finishing first on our team at the district tournament and was certainly the hardest worker on the team. Colt has improved by at least 10 strokes since I began coaching him, which translates to him being very coachable.”

“Colt is the third golfer off of our state teams to sign at the college level. I know that the Mount is getting a great golfer in Colt and I am certainly going to try and see him in action whenever I can. I’m really proud of all of my boys for the work and dedication that they have put into the sport.”

Shumaker has been a multi-sport athlete at North Adams, a member of the golf, cross-country, track, basketball, and baseball teams, and is known for his speed, hustle, and desire in any sport he participates in.

“I started as a freshman golfer and really didn’t have much success until my junior season,” said the North Adams senior at his signing ceremony. “Coach Mitchell helped me so much with my swing and made me enjoy golf and I just started golfing every day during the summers and eventually got better. Going to state twice is always going to be a memorable experience for me.”

“I got a letter from the coach at Mount St. Joseph asking me to come play golf there. I looked into it and visited the college and met the coach and really liked that it is a small college. It seemed like a good fit for me and I am looking forward to getting started in the fall.”

The Mount golf team is coached by Joe Sparhawk and they are a Division III School, competing in the Heartland Athletic Conference.

As far as a potential career after the Mount, Shumaker literally has very “high” aspirations.

“At MSJ, I want to study Biomedical Sciences,” said Shumaker. “I eventually want to join the Air Force and be part of the Pararescue Team. That is like paramedics that jump out of planes.”

The Air Force website describes Shumaker’s career goal as this: It’s the important and often dangerous job of Air Force Pararescuemen to rescue and medically treat downed military personnel.Often operating in hostile areas, these highly-trained specialists not only provide combat support, but are skilled parachutists, scuba divers, rock climbers, and are even arctic-trained to allow access to any environment to save lives wherever they’re needed.