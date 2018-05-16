Senior Profile: Jai-Lynn Hodge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jai-Lynn Hodge
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
L.P. and Kay Chandler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning cheer competitions
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning for softball
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Fighting with Kylie Lucas about who was getting the last dirt pudding
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Brett Young
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Jamaica
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
”Safe Haven”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
One Tree Hill, Pretty Little
Liars
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Government
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with Katie and Jo
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Selena Gomez
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become an Ultrasound Technician