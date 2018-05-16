Senior Profile: Jai-Lynn Hodge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jai-Lynn Hodge

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

L.P. and Kay Chandler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning cheer competitions

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning for softball

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Fighting with Kylie Lucas about who was getting the last dirt pudding

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Brett Young

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Jamaica

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

”Safe Haven”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

One Tree Hill, Pretty Little

Liars

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Government

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with Katie and Jo

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Selena Gomez

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become an Ultrasound Technician