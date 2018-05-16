North Adams girls finish second in SHAC Junior High Track Meet

County athletes take first place in 13 different events –

By Mark Carpenter –

If the results of last weekend’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Junior High Track Meet held at Lynchburg High School are any indication, the future of track and field in Adams County is extremely bright. Seventh and eighth grade athletes from the four county schools performed above and beyond the call of duty at the Friday, May 4 competition, bringing home first place finishes in no less than 13 events and the North Adams Lady Devils collected a second place trophy in the overall team standings, finishing only behind the SHAC champion Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. Lynchburg-Clay was the boys champion, with Eastern Brown runner-up.

“Our junior high girls have been consistent all year and have performed well in every single individual competition,” said North Adams head coach Ike Wooten. ” I allowed them to basically sign up for whatever events they wanted all year, but when we got to the end of the year I sat down and did the math to figure our best option for grabbing as many team points as possible. If we had larger numbers for both boys and girls we would have been super competitive.”

A torrential downpour about halfway through the meet did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm and the winning began for the county schools in the field events with North Adams Jacob Campbell won the Boys High Jump, clearing the bar at 5’2”. Manchester’s Ryland Wikoff placed third with a jump of 5’0”. Wikoff pulled off a win of his own in the Boys Long Jump with an effort of 18’5”, with West Union’s Chris Schulz third at 18’1”.

The winning continued with Manchester’s Luke Hayslip taking the Boys Shot Put with a championship throw of 39’11.5”, with West Union’s A.J. Frye in second at 32’7”. In the Boys Discus, Manchester’s Kalub Workman placed second with a throw of 94’9”.

The Girls High Jump title went to Manchester’s Sophia Paul, who cleared the bar at 4’8”, while the Girls Long Jump champions was North Adams’ Sierra Kendall with her jump of 17’6”. Kendall’s teammate Alana White was second with a jump of 14’11” and Manchester’s Paul was third at 14’6”. In the Girls Shot Put, North Adams’ Lizzie Gill was third (30’7.5”) with West Union’s Celina Nickell fourth (30’.5”).

On the track, North Adams’ Kendall took first place in both the 100 Meter Dash (13.59) and the 200 Meter Dash (27.98). West Union’s Jaiana White was third in the 100M (13.76), with Manchester’s Paul fourth (14.42) and Peebles’ Shea Perin fifth (14.59). The top three spots in the Girls 400 Meter Dash went to Adams County runners, West Union’s Adelyn Shupert first at 1:05.21, Peebles’ Katy Seas second at 1:07.74, and North Adams’ Myla Tole third at 1:08.58. Seas took the Girls 800 Meter run with a winning time of 2:44.83 and the Girls 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:37.19.

When the hurdles came out on the track, Manchester’s Katie Smith took over, winning both the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles (18.78) and the Girls 200 Meter Hurdles (35.30). Smith’s teammate Ashleigh Dunn was second in the 200 Meter Hurdles (36.44), with Peebles teammates Lauren Partin (37.67) and Lydia Phipps (37.83), third and fourth respectively.

The Peebles 4 x 100 Relay team of Perin, Partin, Mackenzie Hamilton, and Talia Arey finished third (1:01.94), while the West Union quartet of Alexa Rowe, White, Joy Nelms, and Kayden Francis placed second in the Girls 4 x 200 Relay. In the Girls 4 x 400 Relay, the North Adams foursome of Danielle Ison, Alliysa Thatcher, Abby Hubbard, and Toole was second (5:23.55).

In the Boys 100 Meter Dash, West Union teammates Schulz (12.53) and Eli Ramey (12.68) were second and third, with Ramey also placing second in the 200 Meter Dash (26.66). The Boys 110 Meter Hurdles champion was West Union’s Evan Dibiaso with a time of 19.31. North Adams’ Terrell Leasure was third in the Boys 200 Meter Hurdles in a time of 32.65, with WU’s Dibiaso fourth at 32.84.

In the Boys 4 x 100 Relay event, the Manchester group of Logan Bell, Dalton McDonald, Wyatt Taylor, and Wikoff placed third (57.42), while the West Union squad of Ramey, Schulz, Dibiaso, and Waylon Queen finished second in the 4 x 200 Relay (1:48.35).

The final tally on the girls team point totals was Eastern Brown first with 107.5, North Adams second with 93.5, followed by Peebles (69), Fairfield (65), Manchester (57), Lynchburg (56), West Union (46), Whiteoak (22), Fayetteville (20), Ripley (1).

On the boys side, Lynchburg was first with 118 points, Eastern Brown second with 82.5, followed by West Union (67), Manchester (55), Fayetteville (54), Fairfield (52.5), Whiteoak (44), Peebles (27.5), North Adams (24,5), and Ripley (16).

The SHAC High School Meet is scheduled for Friday, May 11 at Manchester.