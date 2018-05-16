Lady Dragons season ends at Eastern Brown

Lady Warriors cruise to 21-0 sectional victory –

By Mark Carpenter –

The 2018 season came to an abrupt end on Tuesday, May 8 for the West Union Lady Dragons softball squad as they traveled to Eastern Brown for a first-round Division III sectional tournament contest. Unfortunately, the opponent for the Lady Dragons was a very talented Lady Warriors squad that had just wrapped up the Southern Hills Athletic Conference title with a perfect 13-0 conference mark. It has been a struggle all season for the young Lady Dragons and it was a tough Monday afternoon for them as the Lady Warriors scored early and often on their way to a convincing 21-0 victory.

The Eastern Brown pitching duo of Taylor Dotson and Maggie Dorsey combined to pitch a no-hitter, allowing just a single base runner before the game was called by the OHSAA run after 4 1/2 innings of play.

The only base runner for the Lady Dragons was the first batter of the game as lead off hitter Autumn Dozier drew a walk from Dotson, then stole second base, but was left stranded there. The duo of Dotson and Dorsey then retired the next 15 West Union hitters.

With senior Cierra Roberts in the center circle for the visitors, the Lady Warriors struck for four runs in the bottom of the first, getting back-to-back two-base hits from Andrea Edmisten and Allison Malott. The outcome of the game became a no-doubter when Eastern Brown came to the plate in the bottom of the second and proceeded to send 17 batters to the plate and tally 12 runs. The home team took advantage of seven walks issued by Roberts and four West Union errors, also getting five hits as they extended their lead to a commanding 16-0.

Southpaw Savannah Holbrook came in to pitch for West Union in the bottom of the third and the Lady Warriors pieced together five consecutive base hits to add five more runs to their lead, a string of hits that included run-producing doubles by Dorsey and Edmisten.

In the top of the fourth, now facing Dorsey on the mound, the Lady Dragons again went down in order, the three outs consisting of a strikeout and ground outs by Holbrook and Summer Grooms. Eastern Brown went scoreless in their half of the fourth and in the top half of the fifth, West Union went down in order one final time as their season came to a close with the Lady Warriors claiming the big win.

With the win, Eastern Brown moved to the Division III sectional title game on Friday, May 11 when they will host the Minford Lady Falcons for the right to move on to the district tourney at Unioto High School.

With the loss, West Union bids farewell to their senior class of Savannah Holbrook, Cierra Roberts, Kaylee Welch, Autumn Dozier, Summer Grooms, and Delphia Pitre.