WUHS teacher indicted on two sexual battery charges

Laura Welfley, 26, a middle school Language Arts teacher at West Union Jr./Sr. High School was indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury late last week, charged with two counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony.

Welfley, who also served as a high school track coach, had been with the district for three years, and is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a 17-year old male high school student. She resigned from her teaching position on April 20.

Details of the specific allegations were not available at press time. The teacher was arrested arraigned on Tuesday, May 8 with a $75,000 bond at 10 percent.

ACOVSD Superintendent released the following statement on the situation: “The safety of our students and staff is always a priority. That being said, on April 20, I was notified by West Union High School Principal Roger Taylor that we had a situation involving 7th grade Language Arts teacher and High School Track Coach Laura Welfley and a student at West Union High School. After our investigation of the situation, Laura Welfley resigned her employment from the Adams County Ohio Valley School District on April 20. A report was made immediately to law enforcement. Given that this is a criminal matter I have no further comment.”



Welfley’s next appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 26 at 12:30 p.m.