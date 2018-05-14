Richard A Blevins Sr

Richard Andrew Blevins, Sr., age 74 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, May 13, 2018. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era and a Kentucky Colonel. He was retired from hauling mail, for forty-two years and two weeks, for McIntosh Trucking and Kraus Trucklines and was a lifelong farmer. Mr. Blevins was born August 3, 1943 in Squirreltown, Ohio the son of the late George and Thelma (Bennett) Blevins. Richard Andrew Blevins, Sr., age 74 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, May 13, 2018. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era and a Kentucky Colonel. He was retired from hauling mail, for forty-two years and two weeks, for McIntosh Trucking and Kraus Trucklines and was a lifelong farmer. Mr. Blevins was born August 3, 1943 in Squirreltown, Ohio the son of the late George and Thelma (Bennett) Blevins.

Mr. Blevins is survived by his loving wife of fifty years – Linda Kay (Truitt) Blevins; two sons – Richard Andrew Blevins, Jr. (Luisa) of Monroe Louisiana and Brent Allen Blevins (Norma) of Manchester, Ohio; one grandson – Triston John Blevins of Ripley, Ohio and one granddaughter – Adrianna Lauren Blevins of Monroe, Louisiana; one brother – Earl Daniel Blevins (Janice) of Farmersville, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Saturday . Interment will be in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio with Military Honors provided by the Veterans organization from Adams County, Ohio.