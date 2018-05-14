Carl R Litreal, 79 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018, at his residence.

Carl was born in Peebles, Ohio, on March 6, 1939, the son of the late Alfred and Nettie Monroe Litreal. He worked in construction and belonged to the Laborers Union Local #83, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jean Barney Litreal, whom he married on February 24, 1958. Carl leaves behind his son, Dave (Robin) Litreal, of Peebles; and two daughters, Cheryl (Dave) Strickland; and Sue (Tim) Fitzpatrick, both of Otway. He is also survived by a brother, Clinton Litreal, of Peebles, and four sisters, Eileen Isaac, of Peebles; Chloe Steward, of Xenia; Carol Tolle, of Jamestown; and Barbara Franke, of New Richmond. Carl will be missed by his many friends, as well as his nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Rick Ross. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, prior to the services, on Tuesday, April 15, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles.

