Arts Council to present “On The Verge”

The Appalachian Regional Theatre will present Eric Overmyer’s play “On the Verge” Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20 at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center in West Union. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for all performances except Sunday. Sunday’s performance includes a four-course luncheon for $30.

Eric Overmyer’s “On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning)” is a comedic but serious exploration of finding one’s place in the world. Three Victorian women set out on their journey to conquer Terra Incognita, the last and most mysterious unexplored territory. They make their way through jungles and ice sheets, encounter a cast of interesting characters and find themselves traveling through time and space. Along the way, each woman discovers her own unique destiny. Full of lyrical and humorous dialogue alongside beautiful and surrealist imagery, “On the Verge” sheds light on the inner and outer frontiers of the human condition.

The cast includes Davina Cooper, Kimberly Smith, Amy Sheeley, and Robert Chandler. The play is sponsored by The Adams County Arts Council and The National Bank of Adams County. For more information about the show and The Adams County Arts Council visit The Adams County Arts Council Facebook Page and for tickets call Mosier Furniture at (937) 544-2711.