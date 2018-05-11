Peebles sweeps Adams County track meet

West Union hosts annual four-school competition on May 1 –

By Mark Carpenter –

West Union High School was the site on Tuesday, May 1 for the annual Adams County High School Track Meet, where the track and field athletes from the four county high schools compete, both for bragging rights and as a tune-up to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and district meets.

If last week’s county meet was any indication, the track squads from Peebles can be a force to be reckoned with as the Indians made a clean sweep of the team titles at the Adams County Meet, with the Peebles girls easily outdistancing second place West Union and the Peebles boys also getting past second place West Union.

One of the reasons the Peebles teams did so well was that they had five athletes who racked up points as multiple event winners of the day, led by the Seas siblings, who dominated the distance runs-with the brother and sister duo of Jenny and Matt Seas both winning the 800, 1600, and 3200 Meter Runs. Lilly Gray, Owen Behr, and Kierra Stone all were double winners, Gray in the 200 and 400 Meter Dash, Stone in the 100 and 300 Meter Hurdles, and Behr in the Shot Put and Discus.

“Our kids have been working hard all year,” said Peebles head track coach Tyler Wilson. “Winning the county meet has always been one of our goals. We had a lot of kids step up and perform well, which helped us secure the wins. Owen Behr really came through, throwing his personal best in the shot as well as the discus. That had a huge impact on the meet and got our boys off to a good start.”

“Our girls had an outstanding meet,” Wilson continued. “There were only two events where we didn’t have a Peebles girls in first place. We are looking forward to the SHAC meet on Friday and hope that we continue to progress going into districts. The county overall has many great athletes in all our schools.”

“It was nice to see all of the athletes competing against each other and we certainly wish all of those from the county good luck in the SHAC meet as well as the districts.”

Despite all the Peebles heroics, the big winner of the day was North Adams’ Dylan Ison, who was the champion of four events-the Long Jump, High Jump, 100 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. It was also a record-breaking day for some West Union athletes, as freshman Molly Fuller broke the school record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.96, while the Lady Dragons’ 4 x 100 Relay team (Anna Shupert, Shaina Trotter, Alexis Mason, and Molly Fuller) broke their own school record with a time of 53.31.

Just as the earlier junior high meet, this meet was scored on a 6,4,3,2,1 point system, and following is the list of point scorers in each event.

Girls Shot Put: 1. Molly Fuller (WU), 2. Holly Niswander (PHS), 3. Makayla Lightner (PHS), 4. Chloe Fiege (MHS), 5. Alexis King (MHS)

Boys Shot Put: 1. Owen Behr (PHS), Brody Hazelbaker (WU), 3. Aaron Fanning (MHS), 4. Kris Walters (MHS), 5. Garrett Workman (PHS)

Girls Discus: 1. Taylor Cluxton (PHS), 2. Kimberly Kreal (PHS), 3. Alexis King (MHS), 4. Katrina Boldman (WU), Alaina Wagoner (NA)

Boys Discus: 1. Owen Behr (PHS), 2. Kris Walters (MHS), 3. Brody Hazelbaker (WU), 4. Wesley Jones (MHS), 5. Brett Ferguson (PHS)

Girls Long Jump: 1. Houston Adkins (WU), 2. Jessica Newkirk (PHS), 3. Sydney Kendall (NA), 4. Brooklyn Cluxton (PHS), 5. Jaisrya White (WU)

Boys Long Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NA), 2. Conner Campbell (WU), 3. Kyle Lightner (PHS), Ray Mashka (WU), 5. Hunter White (PHS)

Girls High Jump: 1. Jessica Newkirk (PHS), 2. Jaisyra White (WU), 3. Molly Fuller (WU), 4. Hannah Johnson (PHS)

Boys High Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (NA), 2. Eli Fuller (WU), 3. Hunter White (PHS)

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. North Adams, 3. West Union

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. West Union, 3. North Adams, 4. Manchester

Girls 100M Hurdles: 1. Kierra Stone (PHS), 2. Brooklyn Cluxton (PHS), 3. Katie Fulton (WU)

Boys 110M Hurdles: 1. Cole May (WU), 2. Kalub Smith (PHS), 3. Ray Mashka (WU), 4. Brandon Figgins (NA), 5. Logan Evans (PHS)

Girls 100M Dash: 1. Jacey Justice (PHS), 2. Molly Fuller (WU), 3. Charlee Louden (NA), 4. Breauna Shoemaker (PHS), 5. Sydney Kendall (NA)

Boys 100M Dash: 1. Dylan Ison (NA), 2. Conner Campbell (WU), 3. Cole May (WU), 4. Brandon Figgins (NA), 5. Cade Williams (PHS)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. Manchester, 3. West Union, 4. North Adams

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. West Union, 3. Manchester

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Jenny Seas (PHS), 2. Abby Faulkner (PHS), 3. Katie Fulton (WU), 4. Brooklyn Wylie (NA), 5. Katrina Boldman (WU)

Boys 1600M Run: 1. Matt Seas (PHS), 2. Ethan Pennywitt (MHS), 3. Steven Runyan (WU), 4. Adam Fulton (WU), 5. Declan Huron (WU)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. West Union, 3. Manchester

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. Manchester, 3. North Adams, 4. West Union

Girls 400M Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (PHS), 2. Charlee Louden (NA), Megan Stamm (MHS), 4. Houston Adkins (WU), 5. Lexington Shiveley (PHS)

Boys 400M Dash: 1. Dylan Ison (NA), 2. Conner Campbell (WU), 3. Kyle Lightner (PHS), 4. Corey Baldridge (PHS), 5. Max Schwann (NA)

Girls 300M Hurdles: 1. Kierra Stone (PHS), 2. Brooklyn Cluxton (PHS), 3. Katrina Boldman (WU), 4. Torie Barlow (MHS)

Boys 300M Hurdles: 1. Kalub Smith (PHS), 2. Cole May (WU), 3. Ray Mashka (WU), 4. Max Schwann (NA), 5. Aaron Hanson (MHS)

Girls 800M Run: 1. Jenny Seas (PHS), 2. Anna Shupert (WU), 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS), 4. Alyssa Mays (NA)

Boys 800M Run: 1. Matt Seas (PHS), 2. Steven Runyan (WU),3. Levi Skinner (PHS), 4. Mason Dunn (MHS), 5. Daryan Rigsby (MHS)

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (PHS), 2. Alisan Behr (PHS), 3. Charlee Louden (NA), 4. Anna Shupert (WU), 5. Megan Stamm (MHS)

Boys 200M Dash: 1. Conner Campbell (WU), 2. Brandon Figgins (NA), 3. Cole May (WU), 4. Cade Williams (PHS), 5. Corey Baldridge (PHS)

Girls 3200M Run: 1. Jenny Seas (PHS), 2. Adison Wright (NA), 3. Abby Faulkner (PHS)

Boys 3200M Run: 1. Matt Seas (PHS), 2. Adam Fulton (WU), 3. Ethan Campbell (NA), 4. Declan Huron (MHS), 5. Jordan Syroney (PHS)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. North Adams, 3. West Union, 4. Manchester

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Peebles, 2. West Union, 3. North Adams, 4. Manchester

Girls Final Team Scores: Peebles 128, West Union 54, North Adams 31, Manchester 18

Boys Final Team Scores: Peebles 87.5, West Union 77.5, North Adams 44, Manchester 28