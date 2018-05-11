Peebles Elementary honors April Students of the Month May 11, 2018 Peoples Defender News 0 Peebles Elementary recently announced its Students of the Month for April 2018. They are pictured above: Pre-school: Melissa Holt; Kindergarten: Emma Rhoads, Owen Graham, Holly Free, and Emmery Whittington; First Grade: Jaiden Vincent, Lilli Cooper, Taya Burke, and Brooklyn Staggs; Second Grade: KiAnna McKinley, Ellie Smalley, Kyliemae Hayslip, and Brooke Long; Third Grade: Chase Shoemaker, Leelan Rideout, Nevaeh Sumpter, and Jaelynn Burggraf; Fourth Grade: Megan Schmitz, Adia Akers, Serena Baucom, and Conner Francis; Fifth Grade: Kala Magnelli, Madison Newman, and Bella Crum; Sixth Grade: Peyton Atkins, Fayth Riley, T.J. Green, and Preston Evans. The Peebles Elementary after school Pre-School Students of the Month for April are Abigail Hanes and Xavier Thomas.