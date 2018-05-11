Ison signs with Muskingum Track and Field

By Mark Carpenter –

In the midst of an outstanding season with the North Adams High School track and field squad, senior Dylan Ison took time last Friday afternoon to announce his intentions to continue the sport at the next level. In a ceremony held on May 4, Ison signed his letter of intent to become a member of the track and field program at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

“My brother had planned to attend Muskingum in track, but other things happened and he didn’t get to go,” said Ison. “So Muskingum has been in the back of my mind since then. I visited the campus a month or two ago and I talked to the coach and she was really nice, and she gave me the training schedule for summer.”

“Then I will go in for fall and winter for the indoor season and then the outdoor season in the spring. I’m hoping I can do the Long Jump there and maybe the 400M Dash.”

“Dylan is a wonderful athlete on the individual level,” said NAHS Track coach Ike Wooten. “I’ve watched him in team sports and now with track and it’s obvious that track is his forte. He had been running the 100 dash, 400 dash, high jump and long jump and has won in every competition. However after discussion we will be switching him from the 100M dash to the 200M dash to increase his odds for “

“I am happy that he is moving on to the next level and hope that he excels and can be pushed as he has the ability to do very well.”

The Fighting Muskies track squad is coached by Ashley Shaffer and they are an NCAA Division III school competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

While at Muskingum, Ison plans to study Athletic Training/Sports Medicine.