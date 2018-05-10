Richard Brown

Richard “Rich” Brown, 28 years of Georgetown, passed away on Saturday May 5, 2018. He was born in Georgetown, on July 28, 1989, the son of the late Harold and Charlotte (Bradley) Brown. Rich is survived by his sister, Juanita Brown of Batavia, two nieces, Miley Brown Gumbert and Emily Brown Gumbert, five uncles, five aunts, and a host of cousins. Funeral Services will be 10:00 PM on Friday May 11, 2018 at the Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Fincastle Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday May 10, 2018 at the Funeral Home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com