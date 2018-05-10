Rain and mud can’t stop the Indians

Peebles wins tourney opener, 17-7 over Sciotoville East –

By Mark Carpenter –

Neither rain, nor mud, nor slop could stop the winner of last weekend’s Kentucky Derby, and it couldn’t stop the Peebles Indians baseball squad on Saturday. Playing in a steady rain that turned their field into a quagmire, the Indians managed to survive a game that included 26 walks and at least that many wild pitches to advance in postseason play with a 17-7 six-inning run rule win over the visiting Sciotoville East Tartans.

If this contest had been a regular season affair, it may have never gotten started, but in the postseason the show must go on if at all possible and that was the case on Saturday at PHS. The game began in a light rain that turned into a steady downpour as the day progressed. The bottom of the first inning was a good omen of what was to come as the Indians scored twice off of East starter Zach Garrett with out the benefit of a hit, taking advantage of four walks and having both runs score on wild pitches.

Peebles added three more in the bottom of the second, getting their first base hit, a liner to right off the bat of Easton Wesley, who scored on a Garrett wild pitch, and later in the inning, Franklin Myers and Conner Browning walked and both came home to score to give the Indians a 5-0 advantage.

The Tartans threatened in the top of the third, getting two runners in scoring position with one out off of Peebles starter Stephen Penn, but a strikeout and then a putout at the plate snuffed out the threat. The Indians continued to pad their lead in the bottom half of the third, with Lukas Rayburn reaching on an error, Blake Moore drawing a walk, and both coming home on a single to right by Myers, making it 7-0 Peebles.

As the rain began to fall even harder, the Tartans got to Penn for a single run in the top of the fourth, as the miserable conditions began to take their toll on the Peebles starter. Penn issued four walks in the frame, forcing home the first East run of the game, but the Indians had an answer in the bottom half off of Tartan reliever Tyler Winston, maneuvering through the mud and slop to score six times. Browning singled and scored on a wild pitch, and Winston issued four consecutive bases on balls, with a walk to Smith forcing home a run. A base hit to right by Rayburn plated two more, with the final run of the inning scoring when Myers hit into a fielder’s choice.

All told, the Indians now led 13-1 and were three outs away from ending the game and sending a lot of soaked fans off to drier places, but that was not to be as the Tartans took advantage of Penn’s wildness, mostly because of baseballs that couldn’t be gripped, to score six runs and force the game into the bottom of the fifth, where the Indians turned hits by Penn, Dustin Rutherford, Smith, Rayburn, and Wyatt Cluxton into three runs and a 16-7 lead, not enough to yet put the run rule into effect.

The issue was remedied with one more inning of damp baseball. After Peebles reliever Ridge Cluxton held the Tartans scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Indians came to bat needing just one run to enforce the run rule. That they accomplished when Rutherford walk, appropriately moved to second and third on wild pitches, then came home with the game-winning run on an infield hit by Smith, giving the home team a 17-7 win in their sectional opener.

Though he was uncharacteristically wild, Penn still managed to pick up the win, allowing five run, walking 11 hitters, and striking out 10. Myers and Rayburn each drove home three runs, while Browning and Rutherford each crossed the plate three times.

As a reward for their efforts in the muck on Saturday, the Indians advanced to a Division IV sectional title game at Whiteoak, currently the states’ number-one ranked team in Division IV. That game was set for Tuesday, May 8, with no final score available at press deadline.

UPDATE: The Peebles season ended on Tuesday with a 10-0 loss to #1 ranked Whiteoak.

Sciotoville East

000 160 —7

Peebles

232 631 —17

S. East Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): T. Winston 2-1-0-1, Bailey 2-0-1-3, Queen 3-1-2-0, Gifford 3-1-1-0, Garrett 3-1-0-0, L. Bradley 1-2-0-0, Shope 3-0-0-0, B. Bradley 3-1-0-0, K. Winston 2-0-0-0, Team 22-7-4-4.

Extra-Base Hits: Gifford 2B

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Myers 3-1-1-3, Browning 3-3-1-0, Barr 3-2-0-0, Penn 3-2-1-1, Rutherford 2-3-1-0, Smith 2-2-2-2, Rayburn 4-2-2-3, Moore 1-1-0-0, Wesley 4-1-1-0, W. Cluxton 1-0-1-0, Team 26-17-10-9.

Extra-Base Hits: Penn 2B

S. East Pitching:

Garrett (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 BB, 6 K

T. Winston 2.2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 8 BB 2 K

Peebles Pitching:

Penn (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 11 BB, 10 K

R. Cluxton 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K