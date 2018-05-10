Johnson completes eligibility at Mount St. Joseph

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Jordan Carpenter –

Peebles High School graduate Brady Johnson recently completed his four years of eligibility as a member of the pitching staff for the Mount St. Joseph University Lions. He will finish up his degree in the next semester. Most local baseball fans know that Johnson grew up with baseball in his blood, as his father Judd was a standout at Peebles and then went on to a minor league career in the Atlanta Braves system, before coming back to coach the Indians’ baseball squad.

“My Dad being a ball player always gave me something to strive for but I did this all by myself,” Brady says of his career at the Mount. “It was a great experience, the game of baseball teaches you things in life that nothing else can.”

In his senior campaign with the Lions, Johnson made eight appearances on the mound, tossing 9.1 innings, allowing eight hits, striking out eight, and allowing five earned runs, for an earned run average of 4.82. In his career, he was 1-0 in 26 innings of work, striking out 23, and finishing with an ERA of 7.96.

When asked what will stand out in his memory of his time in college baseball, Johnson told The Defender, “All of the lifelong friends I made and playing for the conference championship my junior year.”

Sports will not be excluded from Johnson’s future as he has plans after completing his degree work to go into teaching and coaching as well.

“My ultimate goal is to become the Athletic Director of a school or do something with administration within a school system.”