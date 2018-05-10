Jeffrey Sylvia age 59 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Jeffrey was born on July 1, 1958 the son of June C. (Rothwell) and the late Melvin Paul Silvia in West Union, Ohio. Survivors include his mother June Silvia of Lynx, OH; daughter Ashley of Wisconsin; son Derek of Florida; two sisters Gayla Miranda and George of Blue Creek, OH; Paula Pollitt of West Union, OH; one brother Greg Sylvia and Lynette of Piketon, OH; Uncle Bob Sylvia and Debbie of Columbus, OH and Uncle Roger Silvia of Columbus, OH; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the East Liberty Church with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday May 12, 2018 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Family and friends can sign Jeffrey’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com