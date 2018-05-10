GE, CTC sponsor third annual Community Day

Reds, Bengals players will be guest speakers at the day-long volunteer event –

By Patricia Beech –

Photo by Mark Carpenter –

Students from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC) will partner with employees from the General Electric Test Facility in Peebles to work on a dozen community projects across Adams County during the third annual Community Day on Friday, May 11.

About 350 students and teachers from the CTC will participate along with approximately 100 GE volunteers. Local leaders, businesses, and county organizations are expected to draw another 100 volunteers

The students will be volunteering at locations across Adams County including: the Peebles Food Pantry, Wilson’s Childrens Home; the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Interfaith House; the Adams County Courthouse; the Winchester Community Garden; the Seaman Park; the Tom White Memorial Complex at the Adams County Fairgrounds, and many others.

CTC Principal Jason Vesey said the day-long volunteer event allows students to show their appreciation by giving back to the community.

“Our hope is that Community Day will be a mutually beneficial event in which much needed help is provided throughout the community while also instilling values in our students to recognize the importance of giving back.”

Vesey says GE Aviation has been “a tremendous partner in making the event a success”.

“For our students to have the opportunity to work alongside GE employees validates the work they are doing and creates a bridge between career tech education and industry.”

After completing their volunteer service projects, the students will return to the Adams County Fairgrounds for lunch and a short series of speaking presentations.

Motivational speakers for the event are Bobby Hart, offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tom “Mr. Perfect” Browning, a former left-handed pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds who pitched the 12th perfect game in baseball history against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 16, 1988. He also helped lead the Reds to victory in the 1990 World Series.

Both Hart and Browning will speak about the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.

Other local businesses and organizations participating in the event include: the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition; the Adams County Economic Development Office; the Adams County Commissioners; Adams County Common Pleas Judge Brett Spencer; the Adams County Medical Foundation; and Ryan Wealth Strategies, LLC.

“This event has really grown over the past three years,” said CTC Assistant Principal, Frankie Stephens. “It not only showcases the volunteer work our students and staff do with GE, it also shows what a community can accomplish when we all work together.”