Charles L Behm

Charles Leon Behm age 76 of Winchester passed away Wednesday May 9, 2018. He was born January 24, 1942 in Greenfield, OH to Katherine Hakes, and adopted by John Andrew Behm and Naomi Celeste Behm on Februay 12, 1950.

Charles was preceded in death by Katherine Hakes, Naomi Celeste Behm, John Andrew Behm, adopted sister Shirley Black, biological brothers Robert Williams and Larry Hakes.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Eva Norine Behm, son; Robert Leon Behm, daughter; Sonya Marie Brown (Patrick), sister; Delores Ingram, grandchildren; Jeremy Newton (Amanda), Amanda Behm, Charity Newton Merrell (Shawn), Felicity Patton (Josh), Erik Brown (Nicole), great grandchildren; Andrew Behm, Abbi Stacy, Hope Hofer, Stephanie Patton, Xavier Hawley, Coleman Hofer, Samantha Patton, Faith Nelson, Sophia Patton, Eziekial Newton, Alexander Newton and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Charles was a member of the Winchester Methodist Church, the National Hackney Society, the Ohio Hackney and South Central Hackney Society. Charles and his wife and family showed Hackney and Shetland ponies for 41 years. Charles liked to hunt and fish and he loved Indian lore and artifacts. Charles was first and always a farmer, loving his animals and pets. He delivered water to many farms in the area who didn’t have water from a water company. He owned and operated Behm’s Service Station for 10 years. Charles had many friends and will be missed very much by his family.

Funeral services will be Monday May 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Winchester Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Norine Behm will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday May 13, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the church.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Winchester Methodist Church.