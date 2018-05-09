Bob Hummel, 58, of West Union, Ohio formerly of Bradenton, Florida, Swainsboro, Georgia and Cobleskill, New York passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at his home. He was born December 22, 1959 in Cobleskill. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hummel and brother, Tim Hummel Bob is survived by his wife, Duwanna (Lamb) Hummel of West Union; children: Melissa Lamb and companion Adams Fuson of Manchester, Cecelia Hummel and companion Josh Cross of Winchester, Ohio, Ryan Hummel and companion Donna Grooms of West Union, and Zachary Hummel of West Union; mother, Claudia Hummel of Cobleskill; brother, Joe Hummel of Cobleskill; three grandchildren; mother-in- law, Karon Lamb Brasgalla of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two brothers-in- law: Edward Lamb of Bradenton, and Bobby Joe Lamb, Jr. of Massachusetts. Bob was the former dog warden for the Village of Manchester, and had also served on both the Manchester and Monroe Township Fire Departments. Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Adams Lake Park near West Union. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.