Valerie J Young

Valerie Jane Young, 92, much loved and revered West Union resident died 7 May 2018 at the Adams County

Manor. Valerie was born on February 28, 1926 in the house that was her home for her entire life.

Valerie was preceded in death by her step father Clyde Daniel Bayless, her Mother Dorothy Dunlap Bayless,

and her half-brother Richard Dunlap Bayless. She is survived by her sister in law, Helen Pearl Bayless of West

Union, nephew Richard Clyde Bayless, great nephew Eric Ty Bayless of Hillsboro, OH, great nephew Trenin

Kurt O’Connor Bayless of Drummond, MT, great niece Aurora Lela Helen Bayless-Edwards of Pocatello, ID,

great great niece Marjie Rene Bayless of Georgetown, OH as well as several cousins.

As made apparent by the outpouring of support for Valerie in recent weeks, many pages would be required to

document her life and her contributions to the people of West Union and Adams County. From her youth

Valerie was a thoughtful and highly motivated participant in the life of her community. In her teens she found

employment in increasingly responsible positions and then had a career with the U.S. Postal Service. She

served as Postmaster in West Union for 10 years and after retirement she served on the West Union Village

Council and as a vast reservoir for local history via the Historical and Genealogical Societies. If you were one

of the many people close to Valerie, or if you heard one of her presentations, you know she was proud to be an

American and even more proud to be a lifetime resident of Adams County. Consistent with these values, and

with her family’s commitments elsewhere, Valerie was pleased to have interested permanent residents acquire

and preserve her property and the artifacts she had spent her life collecting and curating.

Valerie was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and was especially active with the United

Methodist Women during the later half of her life. Her religious values factored in to all aspects of her life.

Donations to the church in her name are welcome: West Union United Methodist Church, 203 E. Mulberry

Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The family would like to thank The Adams County Manor nurses and STNAs for giving Valerie thousands of

hours of excellent care and ask community members to recognize the wonderful work done by the non-profit

Hospice of Hope by making donations to them in Valerie’s name: Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes

Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

The visitation is 6 until 8 pm Wednesday May 9, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral

service is 12 noon Thursday May 10, 2018 with Pastor Al Bolte and Chaplin Laurie McNight officiating.

Burial will be at Kirker Cemetery near West Union in Liberty Township.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.