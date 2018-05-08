Election results rolling in, Baldridge moving on

By Mark Carpenter –

Election results are rolling in all over the state of Ohio and it appears that former Adams County Commissioner will be the winner of the Republican primary in the race for State Representative for Ohio’s 90th District.

As expected, Baldridge was a big winner in Adams County, also won the vote in Lawrence County, and built up a big enough margin to overcome second-place finisher Gina Collinsworth’s win of the vote in Scioto County. Look for a complete report on the primary election in the May 13 weekend edition of The People’s Defender.

The Ohio gubernatorial candidates for governor are also set as Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray easily won their respective primaries.

For the complete Adams County results, go to https://www.electionsonthe.net/oh/adams/election-info/election-night-results/.

For complete Ohio results, go to https://vote.ohio.gov/.