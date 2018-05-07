Polly E Nichols, 89 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Polly was born in West Union, Ohio, on December 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Angie (Ellison) Moore. After graduating from West Union High School in 1945, she married Teddy Nichols on September 1, 1946. She attended the Beechfork Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Nichols, who passed away in 1989. Polly is survived by her two daughters and three sons: Sharon (Duane) Harris, of West Chester; Larry (Debbie) Nichols, of West Union; Wesley (Rae) Nichols, of Texas; William (Sandy) Nichols, of Peebles; and Juanita (Thomas) Dettwiller, of Peebles. Polly leaves behind a brother, Carey Moore, of Texas; and a sister, Shirley Conrad, of Cincinnati. Polly will be sorely missed by her ten grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Lloyd. Burial will follow at the West Union IOOF Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the funeral service, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Polly’s name to either the Hospice of Hope or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Hospice donations may be made online at www.hospiceofhope.com or phone Hospice at 606-759-4050 for more information.