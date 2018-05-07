Connie N Marcantal

Connie Norrine Setty Marcantal age 71 years of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday May 4, 2018. She was born February 5, 1947 the daughter of Berlin Setty and Kathleen Brooks Setty in West Union, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandson Michael Tolle. Connie was raised in Peebles, Ohio and moved to Texas in 1980. Connie is survived by her husband of 37 years Kerry Marcantel of Alvin, TX; her parents Berlin and Kathleen Setty of West Union, OH; three daughters Shawna Garza and Santos of Alvin, TX; Johnna Milby of Loveland, OH; Christy Byrd and Ron of Dalton, GA; two sons Kerry Marcantel Jr. and Jana of Pasadena, TX; Tracy Marcantel of Pasadena, TX; She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and may other relatives and cherished friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Connie’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com