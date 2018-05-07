Charles Parks

Charles “Leroy” Parks , 69 of Peebles, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 4 at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 31, 1948 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Delbert and Mary Alice Whitt Parks.

Leroy was preceded in death by his first wife Stella Skidmore Parks; one brother, Junior Parks; and two sisters, Juanita Carson and Willadean Rothwell.

Leroy is survived by his wife Alfreda Swango Parks of Peebles; two sons, Wayne (Misty) Parks of Greenfield, Ohio and Ron Parks of London, Ohio; one daughter, Tamara (Paul) Knisley of Greenfield, Ohio; one step-son, Steve Whaley of Williamsburg, Ohio; two step-daughters, Jessica Whaley and Breanna (Shane) Cline, both of Peebles; two step-grandchildren, Ashton and Riley Stephens who resided with him; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five step grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Gerald Parks of West Union.

“Pap” as he affectionately was called, leaves behind a host of family and friends who will miss his big smile and kindness to all.

Leroy attended Burns Chapel Church on Hackleshin.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday May 11, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Burns Chapel Church with Bill Swango officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall after the services.

Leroy will be cremated at his request. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.