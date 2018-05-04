Studio B opens in Peebles

Offering a full line of salon and spa services –

By Patricia Beech –

Studio B, a new full service salon and spa has opened on Main Street in Peebles.

Proprietor Bonnie Burke, has worked as a stylist for 33 years, 15 of which have been spent teaching her craft to students at Northwest High School.

“I just wanted to come home,” she says of her decision to open her own sho. “So far, business has been great, everyone seems to love it.”

Burke says she and her daughter Berea relied on Pinterest when designing the salon’s shabby, chic interior with its selection of rustic windows, barn door partitions, and elegant chandelier lighting.

“Choosing what we liked was a hit and miss process, but when we brought it all together, we were like, wow, this is really fabulous.”

Studio B offers a full range of services in the 1,800 square foot shop including; pedicures and manicures, eyebrow waxing and facials, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, three tanning beds (no appointment required), a complete line of jewelry, medical massage by therapist Pam Williams, and hair styling by professional stylists – Rebecka Copley, Dustin Overstreet, Twanna Meyer, and Ashley Abney.

Plans are also in the works to add a four-person sauna and a cutting-edge spray tan booth.

“We’re renovating, so within 30 days or so there will be a walkthrough connecting the shop to the building next door,” says Burke. “It’s going to be more of a one-stop shop when you come in to Studio B. You can get your hair done, your nails done, a pedicure, a massage, it’s a complete spa experience.”

In addition to the salon and spa options, customers can also “get their bling fix” from

Jennifer Cross, an Independent consultant with Paparazzi Accessories. Cross offers a full line of quality jewelry at rock bottom prices – everything is $5 plus tax.

Burke will also be providing continuing education classes for licensed stylists. Additionally, she and Overstreet, with approval from the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology, will be teaching nail technician classes.

“We’re excited to offer these classes,” says Burke. “Anyone who has a high school diploma or a GED is eligible and can begin training for a career as a nail technician.”

Studio B is located at 116 N. Main Street in Peebles. For more information or to make an appointment, call (937) 798-4224.

Proprietor Bonnie Burke, has worked as a stylist for 33 years, 15 of which have been spent teaching her craft to students at Northwest High School.

“I just wanted to come home,” she says of her decision to open her own sho. “So far, business has been great, everyone seems to love it.”

Burke says she and her daughter Berea relied on Pinterest when designing the salon’s shabby, chic interior with its selection of rustic windows, barn door partitions, and elegant chandelier lighting.

“Choosing what we liked was a hit and miss process, but when we brought it all together, we were like, wow, this is really fabulous.”

Studio B offers a full range of services in the 1,800 square foot shop including; pedicures and manicures, eyebrow waxing and facials, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, three tanning beds (no appointment required), a complete line of jewelry, medical massage by therapist Pam Williams, and hair styling by professional stylists – Rebecka Copley, Dustin Overstreet, Twanna Meyer, and Ashley Abney.

Plans are also in the works to add a four-person sauna and a cutting-edge spray tan booth.

“We’re renovating, so within 30 days or so there will be a walkthrough connecting the shop to the building next door,” says Burke. “It’s going to be more of a one-stop shop when you come in to Studio B. You can get your hair done, your nails done, a pedicure, a massage, it’s a complete spa experience.”

In addition to the salon and spa options, customers can also “get their bling fix” from

Jennifer Cross, an Independent consultant with Paparazzi Accessories. Cross offers a full line of quality jewelry at rock bottom prices – everything is $5 plus tax.

Burke will also be providing continuing education classes for licensed stylists. Additionally, she and Overstreet, with approval from the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology, will be teaching nail technician classes.

“We’re excited to offer these classes,” says Burke. “Anyone who has a high school diploma or a GED is eligible and can begin training for a career as a nail technician.”

Studio B is located at 116 N. Main Street in Peebles. For more information or to make an appointment, call (937) 798-4224.