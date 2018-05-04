Evelyn L Fields

Evelyn Louise Fields age 89 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Christ Hospital. Mrs. Fields was born April 20, 1929 the daughter of the late Tonson Roy and Goldie Myrle (Gaffin) Boone in Manchester, Ohio. Besides her parents Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her Husband of 57 years Milford Fields, three sisters Helen Garrison, Faye Welch, Infant and one brother Tonson Roy Boone Jr. Mrs. Fields was a member of the Satterfield Chapel Christian Union Church where she was a song leader, assistant Elder and a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Satterfield Chapel Ladies Aid. Survivors include three daughters Nancy Shupert and John of Dresden, OH; Penny Dixon and Dennis of West Union, OH; Becky Foster and Jeff of Winchester, OH; one brother Carl Boone of Hillsboro, OH; two sisters Jane Plummer of Leesburg, OH and Ruth Welch of Bentonville, OH; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Satterfield Chapel Church with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Memorials can be made to the Satterfield Chapel building fund. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Fields online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com