Ruth A Cluxton

Ruth Ann Cluxton, 79 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at her residence.

Ruth Ann was born in Peebles, Ohio, on August 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Chester and Eunice (Swearingen) Thomas. She attended the Evergreen Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cluxton, who passed away on February 24, 2007. She was also preceded by her son, Chris Johnson; a stepson, Mike Cluxton; two brothers, Neil Thomas and David Thomas; a sister-in-law, Joanne Thomas; and a grandson. Ruth Ann is survived by her two daughters, Helen (Denver) Williams, of Peebles; and Debbie (Jim) Shupert, of Seaman; as well as a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Johnson, of Peebles; and three stepdaughters, Sue (Brad) Watson, Marilyn Jones, and Melinda Mustard, all of Columbus, Ohio. Ruth Ann leaves behind a brother, Carl Thomas, of Michigan; and two sisters, Kay (Russell) Gaffin, of West Union; and Lynn (Kevin) Newman, of Peebles; as well as two sisters-in-law, Rita Thomas and Linda Johnson. Ruth Ann will be missed by her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Evergreen Baptist Church, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Bud Ritchie. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Saturday evening, May 5, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Evergreen Baptist Church Building Fund, in care of Sue Fristoe, 3773 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

