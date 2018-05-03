Meade completing sophomore year at Rio Grande

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Rob Meade –

Trey Meade, a 2016 graduate of North Adams High School, is in the process of completing his sophomore campaign as a pitcher on the roster of the University of Rio Grande Red Storm.

Meade, a 6’7” right handed pitcher, has appeared in nine games for the Red Storm in the 2018 season, starting once, with a record of 0-1 and a 5.65 earned run average. In 14.1 innings of work, Meade walked 16 and struck out 13 and has allowed opposing hitters just a .180 batting average.

“It has been a challenging season,” said the big right hander. “We have played 20 or so games against top 25 teams, battled through a lot of injuries, and beat Division I Northern Kentucky. We’re playing our best baseball now heading into our conference tournament.”

“For me personally, this year has been a challenge too. I haven’t quite had the season I was hoping for. When I’ve been good, I’ve been really good. I’ve had scoreless outings against three top 20 teams, but when I’ve been off, it’s been pretty rough. But like the team, I feel like I have my issues figured out at the right time of the year to make a push in postseason play. I think we have a good chance to go deep in the tournament.”

The Red Storm have won nine of their last 10 games and stand at 26-24 on the season, 17-10 in the River States Conference.

The conference tourney is May 3-6 at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.