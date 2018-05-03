Dragons capture SHAC big school title

15-4 win over Fayetteville is clincher –

By Mark Carpenter –

For the first time in 29 seasons, the West Union Dragons baseball squad is basking in the glory of a Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship. With a dominating 15-4 run rule win over the Fayetteville Rockets on Wednesday night, the Dragons clinched outright the SHAC big school title, finishing the regular season with an 11-2 conference mark.

Coach Joe Kramer and his team jumped all over the Rockets early in the clincher, scoring 12 times in their first two at-bats and getting a complete game from southpaw Jared Fenton on the mound.

Look for a complete report on the West Union win in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.