Peebles Performing Arts presents ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

By Jordan Syroney, Student Columnist –

The Peebles High School Performing Arts Department will be presenting Michael Stewart’s “Bye Bye Birdie” on Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m and Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the public will be sold for $5 at the door of Peebles High School on the days of the show.

“ Bye Bye Birdie” will be the very first musical directed by Peebles High School’s new performing arts director Chad Sandlin. “Bye Bye Birdie” is a musical based loosely on Elvis Presley being drafted into the army during the Vietnam War.

After hearing about the news of Conrad Birdie being drafted, Albert Peterson, the owner of Almaelou Music Corporation, along with his faithful secretary, Rose Alvarez, come up with a plan to give Conrad one last hit performance before he goes off to war. Eventually they come up with “One Last Kiss.”

In this performance, Conrad would kiss Kim MacAfee, President of the Conrad Birdie Fan Club from Sweet Apple, Ohio. However, this plan doesn’t go quite as expected due to a jealous Hugo Peabody who recently started going steady with Kim MacAfee. By the end of this performance the charismatic Conrad Birdie finally receives his punishment for causing such chaos within the quaint and peaceful town of Sweet Apple.

This performance will have many talented Peebles students including: Miracle Cadwallader – Rose Alvarez, Michael Rader – Albert Peterson, Cruz Beech-Turner – Conrad Birdie, Holly Niswander – Kim MacAfee, Ethan Lowe – Mr. Harry MacAfee, Abby Faulkner – Mrs. Doris MacAfee, Brett Ferguson – Hugo Peabody, and Ireland Akers – Mae Peterson.

The staff for “Bye Bye Birdie” have put in a lot of time and dedication into helping with the performance, including Chad Sandlin – Music Director, Tyler Sheley- Stage Manager, Cynthia Rader, Angie Whitley, Jimmie Whitley, Stephanee Whitley – Costuming.

Many students also have leadership roles within the production: Miracle Cadwallader – Choreographer, Shay Boldman- Student Director, Hai Nguyen and Nathan Turner – Crew Leaders, Benjamin and Hope Kreml – Lighting, and Harley Griffith – Sound.