Denny R Ball

Denny Ray Ball, 60 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at his home.

Denny was born in West Union, Ohio, on October 10, 1957, the son of the late Norman and Nellie Thatcher Ball. Denny worked as an auto mechanic.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, Richard, and Junior Ball. He is survived by three brothers, Rodney Ball, of Peebles; Paul Ball, of Winchester; and Wayne Ball, of West Union. Denny is also survived by six sisters, Jean Green, of West Union; Deloris Roberts, of Seaman; Katy Davis, of Mt. Orab; Betty Stiler, of Batavia; Beverly Mathias, of Cherry Fork; and Wilma Koenig, of West Union. Denny will be missed by his many friends and acquaintances, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

According to Denny’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

