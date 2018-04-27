Senior Profile: Sierra Thatcher

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sierra Thatcher

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy and Cindy Blythe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing and winning as a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Starting varsity as a

freshman, playing in

sectionals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kane Brown, Luke Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Up”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

None

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

None

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Pasquale’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My Grandma

FUTURE PLANS:

To own lots of cows and to become a Private

Investigator