Senior Profile: Sierra Thatcher

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Sierra Thatcher
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy and Cindy Blythe
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing and winning as a team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running!
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Starting varsity as a
freshman, playing in
sectionals
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kane Brown, Luke Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Up”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
None
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
None
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Pasquale’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My Grandma
FUTURE PLANS:
To own lots of cows and to become a Private
Investigator