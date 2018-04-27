Senior Profile: Sierra Thatcher

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Sierra Thatcher

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Jeremy and Cindy Blythe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing and winning as a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Starting varsity as a
freshman, playing in
sectionals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kane Brown, Luke Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Up”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
None

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
None

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Pasquale’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My Grandma

FUTURE PLANS:
To own lots of cows and to become a Private
Investigator