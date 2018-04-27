Rhoden murders two years later: no motive, no arrests, and authorities aren’t talking

Memorial service, balloon launch mark second anniversary of Pike County massacre –

By Patricia Beech –

It was two years ago on Sunday, April 22, that members of the Rhoden and Manley families gathered at Union Hill Church to await news of their loved ones who had been killed execution style, some as they slept with children lying next to them.

Friends and family members on Sunday, April 22 returned to the church that sits atop a towering bluff in Franklin Township.

They came to share their memories and their grief, and to mark the second anniversary of the killings with a balloon launch.

As the Reverend Phil Fulton read each of the victims names, a family member released a bouquet of bright orange balloons into the clear spring sky, many of them bearing the family’s rallying cry, “Rhoden Proud, Gilley Strong”.

“We will always remember,” Fulton said. He told those gathered for the service to be patient as the investigation continues.

“I reminded them that we need to keep praying that the evidence will come.”

But, patience is the one thing that members of the Manley family are quickly running out of as the investigation enters it’s third year.

The largest murder investigation ever conducted in the state of Ohio, law-enforcement has yet to produce either suspects or a motive for the grisly killings.

Leonard Manley was noticeably absent at Sunday’s memorial service. He is the father of Dana Manley Rhoden, age 37, who was killed in her home along with her children, Hanna, 19 and Christopher Jr., 16.

Also killed in the 2016, massacre were Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, who was Dana’s former husband; their oldest son, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and his fiancee, Hannah Hazel Gilley, 20. Kenneth Rhoden, who was Christopher, Sr.’s older brother, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 36, were also killed.

Their bodies were discovered by family members in four separate locations in Pike County. Authorities have said the killers were methodical and attempted to cover their tracks, nonetheless, law enforcement has received more than 1,000 tips in the case, conducted nearly 500 interviews, and processed more than 100 pieces of evidence.

According to Fulton, the Manley family has grown increasingly frustrated with law enforcement and the lack of progress being made in the case.

“I think law enforcement is trying to pin things on their family,” says Fulton. “A year ago Sunday, while we were having a one-year memorial service, they put a tracking device on Leonard’s son’s truck, and he has been terribly upset at one of the BCI guys ever since.”

James Manley removed the GPS tracker from his truck when he found it on April 28. He was arrested and jailed for one day on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism. Authorities later dropped the charges.

Fulton also said that Manley lost faith in law-enforcement after they repeatedly questioned members of his family.

“They’ve had Leonard and Bobbie Jo take lie detector tests, and they’ve questioned them over and over – that’s one of their greatest frustrations at this point – that, and the fact that police have not got the evidence and made an arrest – those two things have frustrated them more than anything,” he says. “They’ve become very distrustful of some of the law enforcement people, if it were your son or daughter they’ve harassed and taken in and tried to get them to say they had a part in it or knew who did it – that would be frustrating.”

Despite the growing friction between Manley and law enforcement, several Pike County Deputies were on hand for Sunday’s memorial balloon launch.

Fulton was unsure why they chose to attend, but said, “I’ve always prayed that God would give them the eyes to see and the ears to hear as they collect the evidence they need to bring these killers to justice.”

Unlike last year, neither Sheriff Charles Reader nor Attorney General Mike DeWine took part in the memorial service. Both said they would not comment “out of respect for the family”.

Sheriff Reader told the Portsmouth Daily Times that the case has not been forgotten.

“It’s worked every day. I have people permanently assigned to it, as does the Attorney General , and we will someday see an arrest made in that case, and then have that case go forward for prosecution.

Manley has told media outlets on several occasions he believes his family was killed by someone they knew well.

Fulton agrees.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, it was somebody who was close to them,” he says. “If it had been a Mexican drug cartel hit, they’d have killed the little ones too, but for some reason the killers left the babies unharmed, there has to be a reason for that. The Rhodens had cameras and different security stuff, and someone had to know where those things were in order to get to them, and they had pitbulls, and a stranger doesn’t come in on pitbulls and live to tell about it. I believe it was someone who really knew them, maybe they didn’t commit the murders, but they set it up.”

Criminal psychologists have suggested that the actual target that night was one, or maybe two individuals, and that the others were murdered because they would have known who did the killing.

Fulton believes they’re close to solving the case.

“I really believe they found evidence when they raided the farms (in Adams County) a year ago, and I think they’re putting pieces together because they want everything to fit before they charge anyone.”

Investigators from the Ohio BCI last year searched two locations in Adams County as they focused the investigation on a former Peebles family of four who had ties to the Rhodens. George “Billy” Wagner III, Angela Wagner, Edward “Jake” Wagner, and George Wagner IV have been described as “persons of interest” in the case. Jake Wagner was the father of Hannah Rhoden’s three-year-old daughter.

The family now resides in Alaska. They deny any involvement in the killings.

Fulton admits that most people believe the case will never be solved, but says he isn’t of them.

“From day one Attorney General Mike DeWine said they will not make an arrest until they know they have enough evidence to convict, so I think they’re working to put the pieces together, they’re trying to get everything they need to make an arrest. I don’t know when that will happen, but I think it’s coming.”

He says in the interim, he and his congregation will continue to offer support to the Manley family.

“They’ve been coming to church faithfully since the murders, and people here welcome them with love,” he says. “It amazes me they’ve held up as well as they have. Leonard tells everybody ‘If it hadn’t been for the church we’d never made it.’”