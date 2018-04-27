OVSD bus drivers participate in ‘Road-eo’

Young wins Rookie Driver of the Year –

By Patricia Beech –

Ohio Valley School District bus drivers on Saturday, April 21 participated in the 2018 School Bus “Road-eo” at the Pike County Career and Technical Center.

OVSD participants included: Jacob Young, Heather Thorp, Kristy Tong, Amanda Gaffin, Jeanmarie Decker, Pam Tong, Tammy Hill, and Dee Knisley.

“It tests our drivers’ skills and knowledge,” said Larry Bennington, Transportation Director for OVSD. “It’s really all about the safety of our students.”

Driver, Jacob Young placed fifth overall and received Rookie Of The Year for the South Region, according to Bennington. He said Young was also a state qualifier.

“We are very proud of him as well as our other participants who spent many hours practicing for this event,” said Bennington.

All “Road-eo” participants are required to take a classroom test covering pertinent topics such as school bus knowledge, safety rules and policies, student pick up and drop off, railroad crossings, emergency evacuations, and assured cleared distance.

OVSD drivers were also tested on driving skills. Much of the course tests how well a driver can twist and turn through tight spaces.

Bennington said the obstacle course consisted of serpentine backing, right hand turns, perception distance backing, curb side parking, student pick up and drop off, and proper installation of a student harness.

The OVSD school bus drivers also received the Lead By Example Award for the South Region.

This award is given to the school district with the most new participants. OVSD had five new participants this year.