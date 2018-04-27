NAHS students excel at State Beta Convention

Submitted by Kelly Boerger –

It was another outstanding performance for the North Adams High School Beta Club at last week’s State Beta Convention..

Uriah Hall – First Place Sculpture Creation

Elijah Siders – Third Place Woodworking

Savannah Waters – Third Place Fiber Arts

Noah Lung – First Place On-Site Colored Pencil Drawing

Madison Siders – Second Place On-Site Pencil Drawing

Agriculture Test – Ninth Grade – Third Place Jayden Hesler

Agriculture Test – 10th grade – Second Place Carolyn Shupert

Math Test – Ninth Grade – Second Place – Jessie Crawford

Spanish Test – Ninth Grade – Second Place – Tanner Shipley

Poetry Division I – Third Place Jessica Fredrick

Poetry Division II – Third Place – Nolan Newman

Language Arts Test – 12th Grade – Third Place Kirsten Kennedy

Short Story Creation – First Place – Bonnie Simpkins

Quiz Bowl – Third Place – Team members: Kirsten Kennedy, Preston Grooms, Bryant Lung, Ryan Shupert and Austin McCormick

Fresh Look at Beta Test – Ninth Grade – Team members: Alyssa Mays, Rachel Bolen, Karissa Buttlewerth and Brooklyn Tolle

Group Talent Dance team – Second Place – Team members: Adison Wright, Makayla Crawford, Brooklyn Wylie, Abbi Stacy, Abby Campton, Lakyn Hupp, Erica Hendrickson, Sydney Kendall and Mackenzie Toole

Banner Creation – Third Place – Team members: Abby Campton, Adison Wright, Avery Harper, Allison Roades and Eden Sexton

Living Literature – First Place – Team members: Lakyn Hupp, Taylor Helser, Brooklyn Wylie, Erica Hendrickson, Colt Shumaker, Tyler Horsley, Jacob Call, Makayla Crawford, Jansen Hupp, Charlee Louden, Mackenzie Toole and Abbi Stacy

Overall, the NAHS Beta Club placed fourth out of the 12 clubs competing at the State Convention and received a Gold Key award for increasing club membership by more than 10%.