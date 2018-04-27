Adams County Farm Bureau announces 2018 Scholarship winners April 27, 2018 Peoples Defender News 0 Ryan Shupert, a 2018 graduate of North Adams High School, is the son of Roger and Julie Shupert of Seaman. Ryan plans to attend The Ohio State University where will pursue a degree in Agronomy. Molly Bauman, a 2018 graduate of Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center, is the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman of Sardinia. Molly plans to attend The Ohio State University and pursue a degree in Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. McKayla Raines, a 2018 graduate of North Adams High School, is the daughter of Todd and Melanie Raines of Seaman. McKayla will attend The Ohio State University and major in Animal Sciences.