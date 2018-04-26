WUJH hosts April 21 Track Invitational

By Mark Carpenter –

Delayed two weeks because of the inclement spring weather, West Union Junior High played host to their annual Invitational Track Meet on Saturday, April 21. The meet included seven teams besides the host Dragons, a number that was lower than expected with conflicts caused by the two-week delay sending teams to other meets in the area.

The West Union squads performed admirably on the day, with the girls team placing third overall and the boys second in the team standings. The Dragons also had some individual champions at the meet, including: Chris Schulz in the Boys Long Jump, Evan Edmisten in the Boys 100 Meter Hurdles, Adelyn Shupert in the Girls 400 Meter Dash, and the WUJH Girls 4 x 2oo Relay team.

The following lists the other junior high Dragons who scored points for their respective squads, with their place:

Girls Shot Put: 4. Celina Nicholas, 8. Kenidi Williams

Boys Shot Put: 2. Adam Frye

Girls Discus: 4. Alexa Rowe, 7. Kayden Francis

Boys Discus: 7. Evan Trotter

Girls Long Jump: 4. Kenidi Williams, 6. Jaiana White

Boys Long Jump: 3. Eli Ramey

Girls High Jump: 2. Jaiana White, 6. Alexa Rowe

Boys High Jump: 2. Chris Schulz

Boys 100M Dash: 2. Eli Ramey

Girls 100M Dash: 2. Joy Nelms

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 4. WUJH

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 4. WUJH

Girls 400M Dash: 7. Paige McMillion

Boys 400M Dash: 4. Evan Edmisten

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 2. WUJH

Girls 200M Hurdles: 6. Paige McMillion

Boys 200M Hurdles: 4. Evan DiBiaso

Girls 200M Dash: 5. Joy Nelms

Boys 200M Dash: 7. Waylon Queen, 8. Adam Frye

Girls 4 x 400: 2. WUJH

Final Girls Team Standings: Eastern Brown 116, Fairfield 97, West Union 82, Lynchburg 72, Portsmouth West 37, Whiteoak 35, Ripley 29, Western Latham 25

Final Boys Team Standings: Lynchburg 139, West Union 78, Eastern Brown 71.5, Whiteoak 61, Fairfield 56, Western Latham 33.5, Portsmouth West 25, Ripley 23